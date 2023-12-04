Sushant Singh Rajput would get upset with people easily, he was an oversensitive person: Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra, who shared a close bond with Sushant Singh Rajput, has talked about his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. In an interview with Lallantop, he said he still struggles to listen to the songs of his films due to memories of Sushant. He also mentioned how the actor was ‘oversensitive’ and would get ‘affected very easily’ by things around him. Also read: Ankita Lokhande admits she was jealous of Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner during Jhalak Mukesh Chhabra was the director of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara.

Sushant Singh Rajput struggled in pandemic

Mukesh Chhabra called Sushant Singh Rajput his best friend. He said about the actor’s struggles, “It was during the (Covid-19) pandemic. If I knew what he was going through, I would’ve gone and spoken to him. We used to meet very often. From his first film to his last one, our relationship remained strong.”

Sushant Singh Rajput being affected

When asked if Sushant was affected after being dropped from various projects, Mukesh said, "He would get affected very easily. He would get upset with people very easily. He would get very upset if he read a negative article about himself. He was an oversensitive person, we all are.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death and controversy

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra apartment. His death sent shock waves across the country. His death was first probed by Mumbai Police, which later got transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is yet to file a closure report.

The actor's death has been treated as a suicide. Previously, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant's family. She was also arrested in an alleged drug-related case, which emerged during Sushant's death probe. Rhea was lodged in jail for 28 days before getting bail.

Sushant's last film was with Mukesh

Sushant's last film was Dil Bechara, which was released after his death. It starred him with Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut as a lead actor in the film. The film also featured Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee. Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on the novel with the same title.

