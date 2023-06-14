Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares their unseen video, fans tell her ‘he’s always with you'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai in 2020. Three years later, his former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered him on his death anniversary. The actor shared their throwback video on Instagram Reels along with Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here. Also read: Rhea Chakraborty danced with jail inmates on last day, got them sweets from all her leftover money Rhea Chakraborty shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.

Rhea Chakraborty's tribute to Sushant

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's third death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty, who dated the late actor, shared their video. They both sat on a rock as Rhea hugged Sushant, who was all smiles in the short clip that was seemingly taken during their 2019 holiday in Ladakh.

They were both dressed in casuals – Sushant wore a graphic grey T-shirt with black pants and black sneakers, while Rhea wore black pants with a T-shirt and white sneakers.

She added two emojis in her caption – heart and infinity emojis. Earlier this year, Rhea had also shared pictures on the occasion of the late actor's birth anniversary.

Reactions to Rhea Chakraborty's post

A fan commented on her Instagram Reels, "You’ve been strong. He (Sushant) is with you always." Another one left a similar comment, writing, "He is always with you."

One more wrote, "You went through so much. All you deserved was love. Sorry for the cruel world out there. If only they knew, what love is!" Others left comments for Sushant, such as 'please come back' and 'miss you legend'.

Sushant's sister also shared posts

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also paid a tribute to her late brother. She shared a photo of Sushant with his nephew and niece and also added screenshots of some of the books that he had recommended to her.

She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Love you bhai (brother), and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now.... You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him..."

Shweta also shared a video of herself, where she spoke about her late brother. Along with it, she wrote, “If we want to keep Sushant alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The actor was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020, a few days after Rhea moved out of their Bandra house, where they were living in together. Sushant's last film was Dil Bechara (2020), which was released posthumously.

Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant's family and was lodged in jail for 28 days before getting bail. Her family and friends claimed she was wrongly framed in the case.

Rhea is currently rumoured to be dating Bunty Sajdeh, who owns a talent management agency. He is the brother of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Seema Sajdeh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON