Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput pose together in throwback pics shared by actor on his birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty has shared two pictures on the occasion of late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary on Saturday. Sushant would have turned 37 this year. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Rhea was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant's family and was lodged in jail for 28 days before getting bail. Her friends claimed she was wrongly framed in the case. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh recalls fond memories of him from her wedding day

Sharing two candid pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram, Rhea wrote, “(infinity sign) +1. ” The first picture showed the two of them posing candidly behind two cups." The second was a happy selfie of them together.

Rhea's friends Shibani Dandekar and Krishna Shroff dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Many also wished the actor on his birthday while many continued to blame Rhea for his death.

Sushant was found dead few days after Rhea moved out of their Bandra house where they were living in together. She and her younger brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau as his death led to an investigation into a drug nexus in Bollywood. She was released on bail after 28 days and claimed innocence.

Rhea was last seen in Rummy Jafry's 2021 film Chehre, which was shot in 2019-2020. The film also starred actors Emran Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor. Almost a year ago, Rhea had shared a video from a radio station and had written on Instagram, "Yesterday, I went to work after 2 years. A big thank you to all the people who stood by me through my toughest times. No matter what , the sun always shines. Never give up."

Rhea is currently rumoured to be dating Bunty Sajdeh who owns a talent management agency in India. He is the brother of reality star Seema Sajdeh. A source had told Hindustan Times in December last year, “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty.”

