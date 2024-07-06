Alia Bhatt replaces Shraddha Kapoor as she dances to Show Me The Thumka with Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet in Mumbai on Friday was a star-studded blast. From Justin Bieber's performance to Ranveer Singh dancing on No Entry, it was quite a filmy, musical affair. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined in, too, matching steps on Show Me The Thumka as they twinned in traditional black attires. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt reveals her and Ranbir Kapoor's cute daily ritual with daughter Raha) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in black at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Alia, Ranbir dance

In a video from the sangeet doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir and Alia can be seen on the stage, shaking a leg to the song. Show Me The Thumka is Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan's banger from Ranbir's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which released last year. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan and the original song featured Shraddha Kapoor alongside Ranbir. Going by the video, Alia seems to have done a fair job of the song too.

Alia and Ranbir opted to wear colour-coordinated outfits for the sangeet ceremony. She wore a black lehenga. To complement his wife, Ranbir was seen dressed up in a bandh gala suit. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and many other celebs.

About the Ambani wedding

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Alia will be next seen in Jigra and Alpha, whereas Ranbir will star in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. The couple will reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.