Karan Johar says his team practices legal censorship to avoid FIRs: 'Indian cinema is a soft target'

Karan Johar is known for backing movie projects from diverse genres in his cinematic career spanning more than two decades. The filmmaker recently spoke about how Bollywood often becomes a soft target and gets embroiled in unexpected controversies. In an interview with Faye D’Souza, Karan mentioned how his production house practises self-censorship in order to prevent unnecessary FIRs and court cases. (Also read: 6 recent confessions by Karan Johar on family, money and sexuality) Karan Johar said that Bollywood is often targeted in-spite of being a soft-power medium.

Karan Johar weighs in on self-censorship

The Bad Newz producer, while reflecting on challenges faced by Indian filmmakers told, “There is a fear of getting into any kind of legality. We have a legal department now in every organisation. We don’t want court cases, we don’t want FIRs filed against us, so that we are protected. Every script that is made whether it is Dharma Productions or our digital arm Dharmatic Entertainment goes through a legal censorship internally then we go ahead and make that film. It’s not that we are afraid, we just don’t want the stress and pressure of fighting court cases and putting your energy in something that you can do very well without.”

Karan Johar says cinema is always a soft target

He further said, “I really believe that the people who object sometimes are not really the ones who should be objecting. They are the people who want to make noise for all the wrong reasons. Sometimes I feel it is just for the sake of making hue and cry because Bollywood or Indian cinema is a soft target. Like there are so many people saying and doing different things but we say anything and we are assorted and you are all over the place. We will be attacked online. We are soft targets that is the truth. We are a soft power who’s a soft target. It is the irony of life.”

Karan Johar's Bollywood career

Karan started his Bollywood career as an assistant director in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995). He also worked as a costume designer in movies like - Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Duplicate (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), Main Hoon Na (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007). He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). He later directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name is Khan (2010), Student of the Year (2012), Bombay Talkies (2013), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Lus Stories (2018), Ghost Stories (2020) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

Karan's upcoming movie as a producer is Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Amy Virk, Neha Dhupia and others in crucial roles.