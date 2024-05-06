Karan Johar upset with comedian's mimicry of him 'in exceptionally poor taste': Is he talking about this show?

Filmmaker Karan Johar has criticised a comedy show's portrayal of him, saying it is in "exceptionally poor taste". Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, he talked about the disrespect from "your own industry". He recounted the experience while he was watching television with his mother. (Also Read | Karan Johar hails Farah Khan's choreography in throwback track from Duplicate, calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘volcano of energy’) Karan Johar shared a note on his Instagram Stories.

Comedy show mimics Karan

Karan Johar wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom... and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel ... a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste..."

"I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in... this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!" he further wrote.

Ekta Kapoor reacts

Karan Johar also re-shared a reaction posted by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. N even award functions. N then they expect you to attend! Karan please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours." Re-posting it, he wrote, "Love you Ektu!"

Did Karan talk about Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge?

Though Karan Johar didn't name the show or the channel, several internet users pointed towards a promo recently shared by Sony Entertainment Television. It is from the comedy show Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge. The promo is from a recent episode in which a person mimicked the filmmaker and his chat show Koffee With Karan by calling it Toffee with Churan. The show airs Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

This incident comes after earlier this month, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to share a post advising his fans to embrace the reality that not everyone will like them, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance. He had shared another post speculating on the current trends in Bollywood and the types of movies being produced, urging filmmakers to prioritize creativity and conviction over fleeting trends.

Karan's next film

He is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.