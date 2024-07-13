Aishwarya Rai, Rekha greet each other while entering Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding. Watch

Aishwarya Rai turned heads at the wedding of businessman Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on Friday when she entered the venue and posed with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She didn't pose with the rest of the Bachchan family. Now, an eagle-eyed paparazzo has caught her chatting with Rekha on camera. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya don't join rest of the Bachchan clan for photos at Ambani wedding; pose separately for paparazzi) Aishwarya Rai and Rekha bump into each other at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Aishwarya bumps into Rekha

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram in which Aishwarya and Rekha can be seen bumping into each other at the entrance of the Jio World Convention Centre, where the wedding was held. Aishwarya wore a red-and-golden anarkali and matching dupatta with a mang tika and statement necklace. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya. Meanwhile, Rekha was spotted in a golden saree, velvet maroon blouse, with matching jewellery and a potli bag.

In the video, Aishwarya and Rekha are seen having a chat before Rekha takes a step back. Aishwarya then says “okay” and goes on to pose with Aaradhya for the paparazzi. Interestingly, Aishwarya played Rekha's iconic role of a courtesan in JP Dutta's 2006 remake of Muzaffar Ali's 1981 cult period drama Umrao Jaan.

Aishwarya poses separately

Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed for the paparazzi separately after the rest of the Bachchan family congregated for a family portrait as they entered the venue. Her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, also joined his father, Amitabh, mother, Jaya Bachchan, sister, Shweta Bachchan, and her family for the photos. Shweta was also accompanied by her husband Nikhil Nanda, actor-son Agastya Nanda, and daughter Navya Nanda.

The last time the entire Bachchan-Nanda family posed together was last December at the premiere of Zoya Akhtar's period coming-of-age Netflix India film The Archies, which marked the debut of Agastya. At that time, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed with the rest of the family, and she even gave Agastya a pep talk.

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, while Rekha last featured in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.