Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya don't join rest of the Bachchan clan for photos at Ambani wedding; pose separately for paparazzi

The entire Bachchan clan was present at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday but they were not quite… together. Pictures and videos from the event show that while some members of the family posed for pictures together, a couple others chose to have a separate photo-op. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan chose to pose for paparazzi separately.

Amitabh Bachchan held wife Jaya Bachchan's hand as he arrived at the Jio World Centre for the wedding. They were followed by his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, and their kids Navya and Agastya. The family laughed and posed together for the paparazzi.

Shortly after, Abhishek's wife, actor Aishwarya Rai walked in with her daughter Aaradhya. They met veteran actor Rekha and then posed for the paparazzi.

This left their fans quite confused. “Why Aishwarya is always alone with her Daughter & rest family members are together?Even Abhishek doesn't bother to stay with his wife and comes with his family... whatever the family issues might be but they should call Aishwarya and Aaradhya to be with them,” wrote a person in the comments section of an Instagram video. “Ye log seperate kyu hai. What's happening,” wrote another. “Why is she not posing with pariwaar ..we are waiting for post wedding celebrations now,” commented another.

Aishwarya wore a red anarkali suit, a chunky emerald necklace and maangtika. Aaradhya looked lovely in a green suit and a simple maangtika of her own.

About the wedding

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, on Friday married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who's who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and global business tycoons ranging from oil giant Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and drug major GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley were in attendance at the event that has been dubbed as the 'wedding of the year'.

Who else is invited?

Almost the entire top rung Bollywood actors – from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan -- were present, most with their families, while superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu led the entourage from down south.

The wedding saw the entire gamut of Indian cricketers descend -- from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to yesteryear great Krish Srikkanth and latest sensations Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Anant, 29, tied the knot with Radhika, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Mumbai's Jio World Drive -- a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.