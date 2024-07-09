Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Orry finds hair in vada pav at Portofino. Watch

Orry is known for his flamboyant and carefree persona which makes him the center of attention at most Bollywood parties and events. The socialite had recently joined Bollywood celebrities at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party. In one of the candid vlogs shared from his cruise party with the Ambanis, Orry and his friend Tania Shroff pointed out at hair in Vada Pav. (Also read: Salman Khan changes kurta during function, Ranveer Singh covered in yellow at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's haldi) Orry and his friend Tania Shroff found hair in Vada Pav during Anant-Radhika's cruise bash.

Orry-Tania Shroff savour best vada pav on Portofino

In one one of the clips from the vlog the guests are seen savouring continental delicacies from a stall. From different kind of pastas and sauces to unique varieties of cheese and bombolones, there was plenty for everyone to satisfy their taste buds. As Orry devours on the best vada pav in Portofino, Tania expresses her excitement as she says, “Wow.” However, soon after having the first bite, she shows hair in the vada pav while Orry zooms on it. Even after knowing about the hair, Orry seems enjoying his vada pav. In the backgorund, Tania's voice can be heard as she says, “I wanted another bite but there’s a hair in it.”

"Other celebrities in attendance at the cruise party included Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, and Manushi Chhillar."

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's families

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist-businesswoman Nita Ambani. He is the grandson of late businessman and Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Viren Merchant.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding event

The main celebration of Anant-Radhika's wedding will be a three-day event. It will begin with the Shubh Vivaah (wedding), followed by the Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) on July 13, and the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.