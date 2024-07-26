Anant Ambani pulls Orry's nose in new inside pics from his wedding

Social media personality and BFF to Bollywood stars, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, was doing what he does best at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant: posing with celebrities and documenting them. In new stills shared by him, he's posing with the groom for a rather candid moment. (Also Read – 2023 was the year of Orry: Decoding why the internet loves Orhan Awatramani) Orry gets his nose pulled by Anant Ambani

Orry shares new pictures from wedding

Orry took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared three pictures with Anant. While the groom wore a black sherwani, Orry was seen in a white shirt and cream trousers with black shoes, while carrying his velvet maroon OOTD on his arm. In the first picture, Orry and Anant smiled at the camera as they posed next to each other. The other two pictures were similar, except there, Anant pulled Orry's nose from his left and right hand side respectively. Orry captioned the post, “Orry stocks (chart increasing emojis).”

What Orry was upto at the wedding

Orry was seen attending all the three functions of the Ambani wedding – Shubh Vivaah (wedding ceremony), Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) and Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. He also attended the pre-wedding festivities, including the haldi and sangeet ceremonies. Orry even sang the memorable track Baby with Justin Bieber during the Canadian popstar's performance at the sangeet.

At the baaraat during the wedding ceremony, he was seen dancing away with Ananya Panday to AP Dhillon's Insane. He captured Priyanka Chopra on his phone as she danced to her hit track Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Orry also shared a Reel after the first day of wedding festivities, in which he showcased the best dressed celebrities from the event and asked his followers to pick a winner out of Kim Kardashian, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and AP Dhillon. It was a close call between Aishwarya, Kim, and Janhvi, but the internet picked Janhvi as the best dressed.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani burst onto the scene when he was spotted holidaying and partying with the best of Gen-Z Bollywood, including Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, among others.