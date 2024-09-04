Uorfi Javed reacts to teen passing lewd remark in front of her family: 'Feel sad for his parents'

Uorfi Javed shared a disturbing incident on her Instagram account where a 15-year-old boy harassed her in public, asking, "What's your body count?" According to the actor, the incident occurred while she was being photographed in front of her family. She was promoting her new web series Follow Kar Lo Yaar when the teenager made the lewd remark. Uorfi took her Instagram stories to inform her followers about the same and shared the video clip. (Also read: Uorfi Javed reveals 'her secret to being infamous'; says she 'would love to retire' if Shah Rukh Khan did this) Uorfi Javed shared a teenager's lewd comment during promotions of her show Follow Kar Lo Yaar.

Uorfi urges parents to teach their boys to respect women

Uorfi's Instagram story read, “Yesterday something extremely uncomfortable happened with me and my family, a group of guys were passing by while I was getting papped, a guy shouted at me 'Whats your body count' in front of everyone. The boy was hardly 15 years old. He did that in front of my mother and my family!” While posting the video, she captioned her post as, “You can clearly see from my expressions I was taken aback!! Wanted to punch that man right in front of the paps. Please teach your boys to respect women or people in general. I feel sad for the boy's parents.”

About Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Uorfi's new show Follow Kar Lo Yaar features her (along with her family). The nine-episode Prime Video series is produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja. The show captures Uorfi's career hustle along with her personal struggles including her relationship with family and friends. Despite guest appearances by Orry and other celebrities, the highlight is on the actor's personal journey and struggle to be in relationships.

Uorfi Javed's career

Uorfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She recently appeared as a guest on MTV Splitsvilla 15. The actor also played a crucial role in Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.