Uorfi Javed reveals 'her secret to being infamous'; says she 'would love to retire' if Shah Rukh Khan did this

‘Everyone has always discouraged me, everywhere’

Uorfi said, "It takes an X-factor to do what I have done. Kar ke dekh lo [try if you want]. I'd be more than happy if anyone tried what I've done and got successful... I never backed out. People discouraged me so much. Everyone has always discouraged me, everywhere. Everyone was against me. But, I still did what I did... I am trying to build a world for myself where I am very very famous. I create my own opportunities. Even if it involves anything that is controversial, I don't mind. As long as I am not harming anyone."

Will Uorfi ever stop?

She says she won't stop until she has achieved the status that actor Shah Rukh Khan currently enjoys. Uorfi said, "Not wanting things and not knowing things is also ok. If you are backed with money and if you come from an affluent family, then it's ok. Of course, it gets a bit difficult when you don't have money. I've realised that not everyone can be as ambitious as me, which is also ok. Not everyone wants success, fame and money. Some people just want to exist. I don't want to just exist. I want to rule. Shah Rukh Khan is my benchmark. The day I feel like I am the Shah Rukh Khan of the world [I'll hang up]... As long as Shah Rukh is giving me half of his estate and wealth, then why not? I would love to retire."

Uorfi is out with her own show, Prime Video's new offering, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which features her (along with her family) like never before. She had earlier appeared on Bigg Boss OTT.