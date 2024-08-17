Uorfi Javed is ‘the new Kim Kardashian’? Reddit reacts to 'reality show about her and her sisters'

Uorfi Javed is all set to feature in the reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar which will stream on Prime Video. Soon after the trailer dropped, reactions poured in on how the upcoming web series would follow the personal and professional lives of the social media personality and her family à la Kim Kardashian. The reality TV star, Kim, is now seen on The Kardashians after years of featuring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which found her whole family fame. Also read | Uorfi Javed backs Armaan Malik's relationship with his 2 wives amid trolling Uorfi Javed with her family on Follow Kar Lo Yaar; Kim Kardashian is now seen with her family on The Kardashians.

In fact, Uorfi herself said in the trailer for Follow Kar Lo Yaar that she wants to be 'India’s next Kim Kardashian'. Many on Reddit have reacted to her remark. A clip of Uorfi and her sisters and mother was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Uorfi is the new Kim K (Kim Kardashian)?? A Reality show about her and her sisters on Prime. Thoughts?”

'They took entire storylines from the Kardashian show'

A person compared Uorfi's show to previous reality shows like Moving In With Malaika and Khan Sisters, commenting, "This has been done with Gauahar Khan and Nigaar before... woh bhi nahi chala aur ye bhi nahi chalega (Gauahar and Nigar's Khan Sisters did not work, and neither will Uorfi's show)." Reacting to the comment, someone wrote, "And with Malaika and her sister (Amrita Arora) too."

A Redditor commented, "Lol. They have taken entire storylines from the Kardashian show. Uorfi talking about putting poop on her face to get younger - Kim getting a vampire facial and saying she would inject and eat anything if it made her look young. The whole ‘should I get my b**** done’ bit - the ‘I need to get a super successful business/start up’ bit. Fighting among the sisters/one sister saying no one cares about her/crying - the photoshoots and getting other influencers/reality stars to talk with - IT'S ALL BEEN DONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

'India really doesn’t know how to make reality shows'

Another Redditor said, "I said this earlier and I’ll say it again. Bollywood is today where Hollywood was 20 years ago. We’re going through the same thing. Decline of the stars, building of reality content etc." A comment also read, "Luckily due to internet, social media and OTT platforms we are aware what is done to death. I don’t know when producers will understand this and create something unique that we can connect to rather than copying/remaking."

Someone also said, "Gosh. India really doesn’t know how to make reality shows. Everything sounds so scripted that they are reading dialogues or rehearsed lines."

More about Follow Kar Lo Yaar

Follow Kar Lo Yaar will premiere on August 23. The nine-episode Prime Video series is produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja. Per the makers, the show is ‘an unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Uorfi Javed, India’s biggest viral sensation’.