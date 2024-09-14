Raj Kundra to Uorfi Javed, list of possible contestants on The Traitors, new reality show hosted by Karan Johar

Karan Johar will soon return as a reality show host after his turn on Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. The filmmaker will host the Indian adaptation of the American reality series, The Traitors. Karan has recently arrived in Jaisalmer, where he will be filming the show for a leading digital platform. Here's a list of the contestants who will be competing on the show, reported by Pinkvilla. (Also read: Karan Johar has been directing for 26 years but this scene with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol is his favourite. Watch) Karan Johar's upcoming reality show The Traitors will feature Uorfi Javed and other popular celebrities.

Harsh Gujral

Comedian Harsh Gujral will also participate in The Traitors.

Harsh Gujral, known for his stand-up comedy, will be participating in the reality show. After his India tour for Jo Bolta Hai, Wohi Hota Hai, his first YouTube video Indian Reality Shows quickly reached 1 million views within just four days of its release. In 2021, he collaborated with fellow stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for a video titled Harsh & Bassi Unleashed, which garnered approximately 31 million views on YouTube.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair is known for her work in Indian television shows, music videos, and films. Her popular television series includes Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap, Tu Aashiqui, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment.

Ashish Vidyarthi

Veteran Indian film actor Ashish Vidyarthi, known for playing versatile roles, will also be a part of The Traitors. Ashish has featured in critically acclaimed and popular movies like Sardar, 1942:A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Khufiya, Tejas, and most recently, Kill.

Sahil Salathia

Indian actor and model Sahil Salathia, known for his work in popular Hindi films, television and web shows will also be one of the contestants in The Traitors. His popular acting credentials include Everest, P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke, Panipat, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hasmukh.

Raftaar

Indian rapper and music producer Raftaar aka Kalathil Kuzhiyil Devadasan Dilin Nair will also feature in The Traitors. He has been associated with associated with Hindi, Punjabi and Haryanvi music as a composer.

Sufi

Fashion critic Sufi, known for critiquing Bollywood and international celebrities, will also be a part of the reality series hosted by Karan Johar.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed will Participate in The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar.

Uorfi Javed, who is currently in the news for her docuseries Follow Kar Lo Yaar, will also participate in The Traitors. Uorfi, who started her career as a television actor, later participated in Bigg Boss OTT 1. She shot to fame with her Instagram Reels with her unique fashion statements.

Sudhannshu Pandey

Indian television and film actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently quit the popular Hindi series Anupamaa, will also be participating in The Traitors.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra, who recently featured in Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment, will be participating in The Traitors as a contestant. Karan is known for his acting projects in films and television.

Raj Kundra

British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra will also a part of The Traitors. He is married to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty since 2009.