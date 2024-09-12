Karan Johar has been directing for 26 years but this scene with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol is his favourite. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been directing films for over two decades, but one scene has stayed with him all these years. The director-producer reflected on memories of making the 2010 Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer My Name Is Khan, revealing his favourite scene from his career. (Also Read: Reddit praises Shah Rukh Khan's wit after he roasts Karan Johar over hosting more shows: Picture bhi toh bana mere bhai) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan.

Karan Johar’s favourite scene

Karan shared an emotional clip from My Name Is Khan on his Instagram, explaining why it has his heart. He wrote that when he reflects on his career, the scene at the hospital featuring Shah Rukh and Kajol stands out.

Karan wrote, “I have been directing movies for 26 years now… I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories… I reflect on my failings … those happy accidents that made magical moments … those on the spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation … but this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsrk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career.”

In the clip he shared, Shah Rukh’s character Rizvan explains a ruptured spleen to his wife, Mandira Rathod Khan. But when she informs him that their son Sameer is dead, he starts praying after comprehending what happened.

Fans react

Fans of the film and the lead actors reacted on the post, calling it one of their ‘best films’. “This has to be one of SRK and Kajol’s best movie till date. I was a kid when this got released and I honestly couldn’t resonate with it, but today a 32 year old girl living in this society can feel this movie so deeply,” wrote one fan.

Another praised Karan, “Mr. Johar, you are one of the best directors who created memories for us, made movies that are unforgettable for us Srk Kajol fans. Among those masterpieces that you created was the movie" My Name is Khan", and of course, Shahrukh Khan's wonderful performance as a special character, thank you for it.”

Some fans even began commenting their favourite scene from the film, with one writing, “And the scene where he asks “Main wapis kab aau Mandira” (sobbing emojis) Pls direct movies more often.”

About My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan tells the fictional story of a Muslim man with Asperger syndrome who travels across the United States to meet the President after the death of his adopted son. The film details the Islamophobia and discrimination faced by Muslims following the September 11 attacks in 2001.