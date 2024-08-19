Kajol shares message on women safety on Raksha Bandhan with adorable pic of Nysa and Yug: ‘Raksha karne waala…’

Kajol, known for expressing her candid opinions during media interactions, recently took to her social media handle to convey a powerful message on Raksha Bandhan. The actor hinted at the growing concern for women's safety and the need for better parenting of sons. She shared a loving picture of Nysa with Yug and emphasized the need for men to make the women around them “feel safe.” (Also read: Ajay Devgn calls Kajol's laughter ‘contagious’ in sweet birthday post) Kajol shared a message on parenting and women's safety on Raksha Bandhan.

Kajol pens note on women safety

Kajol tweeted a photo of Nysa and Yug playing and laughing together on a sofa, capturing an adorable sibling moment. She captioned her post as, “Raksha karne wala aaj tumhara din hai (Today is your day to protect) May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let’s teach our sons to be better. #HappyRakshaBandhan #SiblingLove #ProudMom.”

A fan commented, “I wish you happiness always Kajol, and may your children be safe, your children are lucky to have you (heart emoji).” Another fan wrote, “You have amazing children, Kajol, I love your family, may God bless you (folded hands and heart emoji).” A user also commented, “Great thought ma'am (heart emoji).” Another user wrote, “Raksha karna kyuki duniya me bohot bhakshak hain (Do protect because there are a lot of predators in this world).”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's family

Nysa, 21, and Yug, 13, are the children of Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Kajol and Ajay got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on February 24, 1999. Kajol is the daughter of the veteran actor Tanuja and the late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Ajay's late father, Veeru Devgan, was a well-known Indian action choreographer.

Kajol's acting career

Kajol made her acting debut with Bekhudi. She later featured in popular Hindi films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan and Taanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Kajol will be next seen in Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan.