Ajay Devgn calls Kajol's laughter ‘contagious’ in sweet birthday post; here's how she celebrated the day

Ajay Devgn had the sweetest birthday wishes for his wife Kajol on her 50th birthday. Calling her laughter ‘contagious’ Ajay wrote about just how much he loves his wife. Kajol also celebrated the day with her fans in a special way. (Also Read: Kajol loves to embrace her whacky side: Her 5 most hilarious moments as she turns 50) Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married since 1999.

Ajay Devgn on Kajol’s birthday

Sharing a sweet picture of Kajol holding him from behind and looking at him, Ajay wrote, “Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy… well, I’m still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you’re the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday @itsKajolD.”

Later in the day Kajol also stepped out of home to celebrate her birthday with fans and the paparazzi waiting for her. She received gifts, cut cakes and thanked everyone for wishing her on the special day. She also posed for a few pictures with fans before heading back inside to spend quality time with her family.

Ajay and Kajol married in 1999 after dating for a few years. They have two children together, Nysa and Yug.

Birthday wishes pour in for Kajol

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Kajol all day, with director Karan Johar recollecting when he first met her. He wrote on Instagram, “From the first time she met me ( laughed loudly at what I was wearing ) and till today … I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved… the one person that hasn’t changed one bit and never will! Love you Kads … to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden!” He also wrote about how Kajol has a ‘1000 watt smile’, exudes ‘5000 shades of love’ and gives hugs that result in ‘MRI’.

Kriti Sanon also shared birthday wishes on her Instagram stories, writing, “Happy Birthday, Kajol Maam! Working with you again has been an incredible experience and I cannot wait for people to see your magic in Do Patti. You’re not just an amazing person but an inspiration to all of us. I hope this year brings you immense happiness and joy. Sending you lots of love and a big, warm hug! @kajol.”

Kajol will soon be seen in Maharagni, Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa.