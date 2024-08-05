Kajol loves to embrace her whacky side: Her 5 most hilarious moments as she turns 50

Kajol, one of the most successful Bollywood celebrities who embodies an era of Indian cinema turns 50 today. To celebrate the big 50, let’s take a look at 5 of Kajol’s most hilarious moments caught on camera. (Also read: Happy birthday Kajol: 8 sweetest pics with daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug over the years) Even Shah Rukh Khan isn't spared from Kajol's antics.

1. Kajol’s Koochie Koochie Koo

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry has been undeniable since they took over theatre screens back in the day. During the promotion of Dilwale, a DDLJ-inspired film released in 2015, Kajol pulls SRK’s cheeks and says “koochie koochie koo,” letting out a big laugh. With the bond these two share, Kajol claims she is the only one who can do this with SRK.

2. Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko Toh Pyaar Sajna

The DDLJ fever never left some of us, and the lingering side effects include bursting into iconic song regularly. Kajol’s enthusiastic personality is what set her apart from the crowd during her peak in Bollywood, and this throwback video she shared on Instagram of her singing ‘Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko Tok Pyaar Sajna’ from her movie DDLJ shows Kajol is never afraid to be herself. The caption, “Who needs perfect pitch when you’ve got this much enthusiasm?” perfectly captures the motto Kajol lives by.

3. Lights, Camera, and a fall

On the account of World Laughter Day, Kajol posted an Instagram reel of a compilation of some videos that caught her tripping, stumbling, flipping, fumbling. These clips posted by Kajol prove that she can have a good laugh, even if she is the one everyone is laughing at.

4. Sibling kalesh

A video from a pujo pandal in 2021 showed Kajol fighting it out with her younger sister Tanisha as mom Tanuja tried to play peacemaker. The video showed the hilarious way siblings fight no matter how old they get. While it wasn't clear what they were quarrelling about, Kajol and Tanishaa were seen arguing playfully. At one point, Kajol is heard telling Tanishaa, “Just stop, you're not getting any brownie points…”

5. Always ready for Drama

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Kajol was asked to recreate and reenact her iconic dialogues from her famous 90s Bollywood movies, and she indeed did. She enacted her famous “Gamla nahi Vase” dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and the bit was bang on. Kajol never shies away from an opportunity to show off her quirks, and her dramatics are one of the many.