When Kriti Sanon revealed why her mother never visited her on a film set
Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon had shared that she has accompanied her on many shoots, but never visited her while she was on set.
Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on Saturday. The National Award-winning actor, who made her acting debut with the Telugu psychological thriller 1 Nenokkadine, had once shared how her mother Geeta Sanon would never accompany her when she would be on a film set. (Also read: Kriti Sanon asks why male co-stars get paid 10 times more ‘for no reason’: It's not like he's given a hit in years)
What Kriti said
In an interview with India Today in 2023 with both Kriti and her mother, Geeta was asked whether she saw her on the set. Kriti said that she would not come as she would feel that would maker her nervous on set. “Once I had gone with her, I think the shoot was in London! But I said, 'I will not go on your set! (…) Till now even when she is performing at some award function and I am watching on TV also… as soon as performance is announced I get goosebumps.”
Meanwhile, Kriti said, “I have forced my parents to come for my debut IIFA award. My mother has reached Singapore and she is like, ‘Nahi, nahi tu chale ja (You go without me)! Main waha pe nahi aa rahi hoon (I am not coming)! I was like why? Mujhe na darr lagta hai ki agar main na tujhe dekh rahi hoti hoon toh (I have this fear that as I am watching you perform) you might trip!’ She came then!”
More details
Kriti was last seen in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. It earned over ₹75 crore at the domestic box office. Kriti will be next seen in Netflix India thriller Do Patti alongside Kajol, which marks Kriti's debut as a producer under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.
