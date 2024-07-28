When Kriti Sanon revealed why her mother never visited her on a film set

What Kriti said

In an interview with India Today in 2023 with both Kriti and her mother, Geeta was asked whether she saw her on the set. Kriti said that she would not come as she would feel that would maker her nervous on set. “Once I had gone with her, I think the shoot was in London! But I said, 'I will not go on your set! (…) Till now even when she is performing at some award function and I am watching on TV also… as soon as performance is announced I get goosebumps.”

Meanwhile, Kriti said, “I have forced my parents to come for my debut IIFA award. My mother has reached Singapore and she is like, ‘Nahi, nahi tu chale ja (You go without me)! Main waha pe nahi aa rahi hoon (I am not coming)! I was like why? Mujhe na darr lagta hai ki agar main na tujhe dekh rahi hoti hoon toh (I have this fear that as I am watching you perform) you might trip!’ She came then!”

More details

Kriti was last seen in Crew, alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. It earned over ₹75 crore at the domestic box office. Kriti will be next seen in Netflix India thriller Do Patti alongside Kajol, which marks Kriti's debut as a producer under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.