Kriti Sanon asks why male co-stars get paid 10 times more ‘for no reason’: It's not like he's given a hit in years

Kriti Sanon is on a roll after the success of her latest film, Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy Crew, which stars her alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. However, in a new interview with Film Companion, Kriti discussed pay parity and wondered why some of her male co-stars get paid 10 times than what she gets. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon in her modelling era was something else; check out her old ads and photoshoots) Kriti Sanon said she doesn't get why male co-stars get 10 times the pay(AFP)

What Kriti said

“The difference in payment (between male actors' and female actors') currently is huge for actually no reason. Sometimes, for no reason. Sometimes, you feel like it's not like that person has given a hit in 10 years, then why is he getting paid 10 times,” said Kriti.

She also explained how producers justify the pay gap. “A lot of the times, what the producers say is, recovery. The recovery happens with digital and satellite, which sort of happens before a film is released. Before the word kind of takes off. So to get that kind of budget from digital and satellite – because on digital and satellite, the male-centric films actually do very, very well as compared to a film on a girl. I think there's the difference,” Kriti added.

She also claimed that producers weren't willing to put in the same budget in Crew, which has three A-list female actors, as they would in a similar entertaining comedy with three male actors. She said that aspect hasn't changed in the six years since Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, producers of Crew, backed an all-women mainstream film in Veere Di Wedding. The 2018 chick flick starred Kareena and Sonam Kapoor among others, who had to take pay cuts to keep the budget of the film in check.

About Crew

Crew is set in the airline industry, and revolved around three air hostesses in a sinking airline who get opportunities to make money illegally through their otherwise exploitative jobs. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. It was co-produced by Rhea, and Ekta's Balaji Motion Pictures. It earned over ₹75 crore at the domestic box office.

Kriti will be next seen in Netflix India thriller Do Patti alongside Kajol, which marks Kriti's debut as a producer under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.