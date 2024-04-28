Kriti Sanon in her modelling era was something else; check out her old ads and photoshoots

Kriti Sanon started her career as a model before she made her acting debut with the 2014 action films 1: Nenokkadine (Telugu) and Heropanti (Hindi). As a 5'10'' model, she appeared in commercials and walked the ramp at fashion shows for some of the biggest designers, when she was a student at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon offer prayers in Varanasi; walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra. Watch Here are Kriti Sanon's pictures from her modelling days. (Pics: fashionfad.in)

Kriti Sanon's modelling pic

Before making it big on the silver screen, Kriti got her start in front of the camera as a model, posing for brands like Amul. Several old photos of a young Kriti have been shared on Reddit, YouTube and Instagram over the years.

Did you know Kriti's first modelling assignment was a print shoot with Reliance Trends? She also walked the runway at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week 2010. In a 2010 interview with fashionfad.in, Kriti, who was a fresh model at the time, had spoken about how Indian models were 'more elegant' than models in the West.

Check out some of Kriti's old pictures and ads as a model, including an ad she did for Amul ice cream:

On her modelling career

In several interviews, Kriti had opened up about how she was once scolded in front of everybody during one of the modelling rehearsals. She had felt so humiliated that she cried on the auto rickshaw ride back home.

When we asked how she feels her journey from there to being a showstopper at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has been like, Kriti told News18 in a 2022 interview, “I used to take it way too seriously earlier, now I just have fun- that’s what changed. Now I know what’s a head ramp, I know what a twirl means, I know what those things are. I’ve learnt over time. I have realised that if you really enjoy it, that’s what people will see.”