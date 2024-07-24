 Samyuktha says it was a 'blast' shooting for action sequences with Kajol for Maharagni: Why should boys have all the fun | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Samyuktha says it was a 'blast' shooting for action sequences with Kajol for Maharagni: Why should boys have all the fun

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 24, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Samyuktha is making her Bollywood debut with Kajol starrer Maharagni. The Malayalam actor heaped praise on her co-star as they wrapped up major action scenes.

Kajol is known for her versatility in playing diverse characters. The actor recently finished filming crucial action sequences for her upcoming action-thriller Maharagni: Queen of Queens. Her co-star, Samyuktha, who is making her Bollywood debut, in an interview with News 18 Showsha stated that the actors performed the stunt scenes themselves. (Also read: Kajol to pull off action in her next film with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah

Samyuktha and Kajol recently wrapped up action scenes in Maharagni: Queens of Queens.
Samyuktha and Kajol recently wrapped up action scenes in Maharagni: Queens of Queens.

Samyukhtha on Maharagni action sequences

Samyuktha told that they have been shooting part-by-part. The actor shared update about a schedule that included major portions of Kajol’s action sequences. She also revealed about another schedule featuring her that was recently wrapped. While sharing her experience, the Malayam actor said, “We had a blast! They got an action director from abroad and the way they planned everything was wonderful. I feel so grateful.”

Samyuktha also pointed out, “After I heard the story of Maharagni, the one major thing that our director (Charan Tej Uppalapati) and I sat down and discussed was how he wanted to present two women in action-packed avatars. The chat was all about why should boys have all the fun? Maharagni is a true-blue commercial film packed with songs and fight sequences. The action is being done by us. It’s very interesting to be a part of a film like this.” 

Samyukhtha's acting career

Samyuktha made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Popcorn. She was last seen in the Telugu action-saga - Devil: The British Secret Agent and a cameo in the Telugu romantic-horror - Love Me. She recently completed Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam action-thriller - Ram. 

Kajol's iconic movies

Kajol made her acting debut with the Bollywood movie  - Bekhudi. She later starred in popular Hindi films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name is Khan and Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. The actor was last seen in Lust Stories 2 (2023). 

Maharagni is written and directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The movie also stars Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah and Jisshu Sengupta. 

