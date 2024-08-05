Kajol says Ibrahim Ali Khan is ‘absolutely wonderful to work with’: It’s going to be interesting to see him on screen

The actor spoke about the project for the first time in an interview with Variety. The film is titled Sarzameen, and is being helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. The film also features her with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.

Kajol speaks

While not much is known about Sarzameen, it is being described as a mystery thriller, which explores different facets of love and relationships. The film is backed by Karan Johar.

“I’ve worked with Prithviraj [Sukumaran] for the first time and he’s absolutely wonderful to work with and so was Ibrahim [Ali Khan], so I think it’s going to be quite interesting to see both of them on screen,” Kajol said without giving much away about her character.

More about her work

When it comes to her film slate, Kajol has diverse projects lined up from horror, action, drama to mystery. She will be exploring the horror genre for the first time in her career with Maa.

In the same interview, she spoke about the project, saying, “It scares the crap out of me and hopefully, you as well. It’s more than just horror. It’s a psychological drama with elements of thriller and suspense. You can’t really keep it to one genre.”

She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni – Queen of Queens. It marks her reunion with with Prabhu Deva after 27 years. She last worked with him on Rajiv Menon’s Minsaara Kanavu.

Kajol calls it an “out and out commercial film” with strong characters standing against each other.

She will also be seen in Netflix’s Do Patti, in which she will be seen in the role of a police officer.