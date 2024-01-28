Karan Johar hints at a new movie, fans guess it's Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spilled the beans on his next production. However, he insists it's not a film announcement. Instead, he dropped hints about the star cast of the movie, and asked his followers to guess the title of the movie. (Also Read: Koffee with Karan: Ranking all episodes of Season 8 on the authenticity meter) Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan expected to star together in Sarzameen

Karan's guessing game

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to post a note with the caption, “Let the guessing begin! (stopwatch emojis).” The title of the note read, “This is not a film announcement!” The note explained that the team of this movie has been shooting an “intriguing” film for the past year, keys aspects of which have been kept under wraps even from the crew, as per the decision taken by the debut director.

The hints?

“A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan-India juggernaut!”

Could it be Dhanush for Captain Miller? Mahesh Babu for Guntur Kaaram? Or Prasanth Verma for HanuMan? Well, several followers went a little behind the Sakranthi releases and guessed it as Prithviraj Sukumaran for Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. Could it be Prabhas too? Well, the fans stuck to Prithviraj.

2. “A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid”

Well, this could be many of them, but fans guessed that it's Kajol.

3. “A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combating the obsession with the N word! But keeping his head down and just working!”

Fans guessed this one to be Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, who was also an Assistant Director on Karan's directorial last year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Last year, Ibrahim's sister and actor Sara Ali Khan also revealed that he's started shooting for his debut film as an actor.

The note further updated the fans that the film is ready and on the cusp of release. It urged fans to guess the title and other details so they could be invited to watch a glimpse of the movie. While one user claimed it's Dostana 2, the Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer that was shelved and was supposed to be recast, a wide majority claimed the film in question is Sarzameen.

About Sarzameen

Last year, we exclusively revealed the details of this project. A source close to the development told Hindustan Times, “Of course, he (Ibrahim) reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.” The source also added that Kajol plays a ”crucial role."

Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of actor Boman Irani. He acted in Karan's 2012 campus caper Student of the Year and made his directorial debut with the Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah-starrer short film in Karan's 2021 Netflix India anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. Sarzameen will mark Kayoze's feature film debut.

