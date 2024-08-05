Karan Johar pens heartfelt note for Kajol on her 50th birthday: '1000 watt smile, 5000 shades of love'

Karan Johar is known for his close friendship with Kajol ever since his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. As Kajol turned 50 on August 5, the filmmaker penned a heartfelt birthday post for her. Karan cherished their friendship in the post dedicated to her. (Also read: Kajol says Ibrahim Ali Khan is ‘absolutely wonderful to work with’: It’s going to be interesting to see him on screen) Karan Johar shared an emotional post dedicated to Kajol as she turned 50 on August 5.

Karan Johar pens emotional birthday note for Kajol

The Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani director took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “The warmest hug on planet earth… to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love… the immense love that very few can express, share or give to their loved ones …. That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh…:.how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love …. From the first time she met me ( laughed loudly at what I was wearing ) and till today … I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved… the one person that hasn’t changed one bit and never will! Love you Kads … to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden!”

Karan Johar's association with Kajol

Karan directed Kajol in KKHH, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan. He was also an assistant director and a costume director in Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's romantic-drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The movie was the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. Karan is also credited as a costume designer for films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Duplicate, Mohabbatein, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, and Om Shanti Om. His most recent movie as a director was Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani.

Kajol's acting career

Kajol made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992. She later shot to fame with films like Baazigar and Karan Arjun before her blockbuster DDLJ opposite Shah Rukh. She was last seen in Lust Stories 2. Kajol's upcoming releases are Maharagni, Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa.