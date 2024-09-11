Reddit praises Shah Rukh Khan's wit after he roasts Karan Johar over hosting more shows: Picture bhi toh bana mere bhai

Actor Shah Rukh Khan teased filmmaker Karan Johar for hosting more chat shows and focusing less on films. The duo will be seen hosting IIFA 2024 later this month. On Tuesday, they engaged in some light-hearted banter during the IIFA 2024 pre-event held in Mumbai. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Rana Daggubati touches his feet and says 'we're South Indian, this is how we do it') Shah Rukh Khan teased Karan Johar at the IIFA 2024 pre-event.

Shah Rukh teases Karan

In a video shared on Reddit from the event, Shah Rukh told the audience, "Karan has told me he's not going to rehearse for hosting, he will do it on Zoom." Karan Johar, who stood in front of Shah Rukh, looked taken aback and embarrassed. He started speaking, fumbled and then looked away, hiding his face with his hands.

Continuing teasing Karan, Shah Rukh said that the filmmaker told him earlier, "'Bhai main Zoom pe karlunga. Main badi jaldi jaldi karta hoon. Main toh itna hosting karta hoon'...Picture bhi toh bana mere bhai. Tu kitna host karega (I'll do it on Zoom. I do it really fast. I do so much hosting'...Make films too. How much more will you host)?"

Karan reacts to Shah Rukh's remark

Karan laughed and said, “I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing. I was like, ‘This is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker’. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing.”

The filmmaker has hosted the first season of reality show Bigg Boss OTT. He has also been a host of the popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan. Shah Rukh and Karan worked on several films together, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Reddit on Shah Rukh's comment

The post was shared with the caption, "SRK's Wit and Humour is unmatched. He's so charming.. PS: is he hinting Towards a future Collaboration With Him?" A fan said, "That’s true though. KJo has stopped exploring and taking risks in his directorial work." A Reddit user wrote, "He has said this before also. He think kjo is wasting his time doing so much of other side gigs and not focusing on the storyteller he is."

The IIFA Awards 2024, to be held from September 27 to 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, promises a weekend filled with glitz and glamour. This year's hosts include the comeback of Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, and Vicky Kaushal.

The awards night will feature performances by Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor. The IIFA Rocks segment on September 29 will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, featuring performances by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Honey Singh.