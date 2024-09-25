Comedian Trevor Moore's music video sketching Justin Bieber being abused resurfaces after the arrest of Sean Diddy Combs

A very old music video created by comedian Trevor Moore, which portrays Justin Bieber being exploited and forced to perform by cult-like figures, has resurfaced following the recent arrest of Sean 'Diddy Combs. Megyn Kelly criticises celebrities like Justin Bieber and Usher for their silence on Sean Combs' arrest for serious charges. Urges them to speak out, highlighting their close ties with Combs

Combs has been in custody for nearly a week, following the unsealing of a federal indictment that charges him with racketeering conspiracy, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. The indictment alleges “decades-long pattern of physical and sexual violence.”

The arrest has led many to reexamine Moore's work, which often contained satirical commentary on darker themes within the entertainment industry.

Moore was known for his creative genius and his ability to embed serious topics, such as 9/11, Sandy Hook, and the music industry’s darker side, within seemingly lighthearted children's songs, while flying under the radar for many years.

ALSO READ| Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' New York jail inmate is none other than this cryptocurrency mogul

Moore's music can still be found on children's sections of YouTube, where it is often mistaken for innocent content. Plus, he released what some now call “red pill” material on platforms like Comedy Central, but much of his work went unnoticed at the time.

The comedian passed away on August 7, 2021, at the age of 41. Reports stated that he died after falling from a balcony at his home.

Diddy's ‘creepy’ video with young Bieber resurfaces

Notably, just days before another video of Diddy talking about spending 48 hours with 15-year-old Bieber — but 'cannot disclose' what they intended to do — has resurfaced.

Diddy can be seen in the clip standing beside the teenage pop star, who offers an uncomfortable smile while Diddy discusses his work with Bieber.

“He’s having 48 hours with Diddy,” says the then-40-year-old music mogul.

“Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we really can’t disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream,” he says.

Diddy goes on to say he has “been given custody” of Bieber for 48 hours and, “for the next 48 hours, he’s with me and we’re gonna go full crazy.”

ALSO READ| Justin Bieber trying to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish from the ‘dark’ music industry resurfaces amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fiasco

Bieber who seemed smiling in the video, and directs glances at Diddy while saying little things “Yeah, I’m signed with Usher” and they will “go full crazy.”