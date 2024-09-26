RFK Jr. denies expressing ‘regrets’ over the steamy exchanges with Olivia Nuzzi; 'If you want to talk…

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his “sexting” affair with New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi but with a blunt denial. When pressed during an interview, he redirected the conversation towards more pressing issues like health, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and censorship, expressing his willingness to discuss those topics instead. Star reporter Olivia Nuzzi placed on leave at NY Magazine amid alleged RFK Jr. romance rumours

Following the revelation of their digital exchanges, which reportedly included Nuzzi sending him multiple nude pictures that ultimately led to her suspension, Kennedy has been contemplating legal action against her.

RFK Jr. breaks silence on the Olivia Nuzzi 'sexting' scandal

In an interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, Kennedy, 70, firmly declined to express any regrets regarding the brief affair with New York Magazine’s star political reporter stating, “I don’t make comments on it.” This comes after Nuzzi was placed on leave after she confessed to having a ‘personal’ relationship with someone she was reporting on earlier this year.

MacCallum questioned Kennedy, who had joined Team Trump after suspending his 2024 presidential campaign, about whether he had any “regrets” regarding the steamy message exchange with the 31-year-old political reporter. “I don’t make comments on it,” he replied.

This marks the first time he has spoken on the matter, despite Nuzzi’s statement to the magazine's editors, where she denied any ‘physical’ relationship but admitted to having a brief affair. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” she said in a statement to her employers.

“I never comment on those kinds of stories. If you want to talk about health or how to end the war in Ukraine or how to end inflation or censorship, [the] surveillance regime, I’m happy to talk,” the environmental lawyer added.

RFK Jr. considering legal actions against Nuzzi

The New York Post reports that RFK Jr.'s team is mulling over legal action against Olivia Nuzzi after their scandal came to light. Some sources claim that Kennedy may have unintentionally stirred the pot by boasting about having nude photos of the political reporter. Since news of their digital affair broke, a mutual friend alleged that Nuzzi "bombarded" Kennedy with these images for months.

Reportedly, Kennedy has brought on security expert Gavin de Becker to dig deeper, hinting at the possibility of a civil or criminal lawsuit ahead. Nuzzi and the politician reportedly came in contact after they met for a feature story that was published in November in New York Magazine. At the time the new MAGA was still running for the presidential race.

Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, has yet to comment on the situation. Interestingly, he was seen wearing his wedding band during his interview with MacCallum, while Hines, whom he wed in 2014, has been seen in public without her ring. Sources indicate that before the scandal broke, Nuzzi was engaged with one of her colleagues, but that relationship ended following the revelations.