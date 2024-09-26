Sacramento's BAPS mandir vandalised with anti-Hindu messages after New York's desecration: ‘Hindus go back’

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was vandalised with anti-Hindu messages on the night of September 25. This act of desecration comes less than ten days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in Melville, New York. BAPS mandir vandalised with anti-Hindu messages(baps website)

Among the disturbing messages found on the walls were the threatening words "Hindus go back," which have sparked serious concern within the local Hindu community. In response to this intolerance, community leaders have pledged to come together against hate, emphasizing their dedication to promoting peace and unity.

BAPS mandir in Sacramento attacked, community unites

"Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: "Hindus go back!" We stand united against hate with prayers for peace," the BAPS official X post reads.

The incident marked by hateful graffiti and water supply cut, has sparked a strong response from the Hindu community. According to officials, hate crime investigation is currently in progress, with BAPS collaborating closely with law enforcement to address the vandalism and ensure the responsible individuals face consequences.

In the wake of this troubling event, community members gathered prayer ceremony, taking comfort in the teachings of peace and togetherness from His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

local leaders such as California State Assembly Member Stephanie Nguyen, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, Rancho Cordova Vice Mayor Siri Pulipati, and Police Chief Matthew Tamayo, among others, joined the prayers showing support and respect for the community and their beliefs.

Investigation underway

According to CBS, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather. The vandals had spray-painted graffiti on the building and damaged the water pipes. The sheriff's office is currently investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.

“There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected,” Ami Bera, who represents CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives, shared a message on X.