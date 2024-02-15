Akshay Kumar says he is 'blessed' to be part of BAPS Swaminarayan temple inauguration in Abu Dhabi

Akshay Kumar joined filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Vivek Oberoi and musician Shankar Mahadevan on Wednesday during the inauguration of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. After attending the opening ceremony of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on Basant Panchmi, Akshay took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of the temple in Abu Dhabi, and expressed happiness over its grand opening. Also read: Akshay Kumar arrives at BAPS Hindu Temple in UAE after missing Ram Mandir consecration Akshay Kumar with actor Vivek Oberoi and others during the inauguration of the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday. (PTI)

Akshay on attending BAPS temple inauguration

Akshay Kumar wrote in his Instagram caption, "Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment!!" Reacting to his post, an Instagram user commented, "Saw Akshay in mirror reflection." The actor, dressed in a white ethnic outfit, was not clearly visible in the picture he posted.

Celebs at the temple opening

Madhur Bhandarkar, Shankar Mahadevan and Vivek Oberoi also marked their presence at the inauguration. Shankar said about the grand opening, "Epic event that's happened here in Abu Dhabi. Something that I think we can only dream of and dream has come true. A beautiful mandir has come up over here. And today was the inauguration at the hands of our prime minister. And it is such a beautiful temple and it's really great of the UAE government also to join hands with our culture. We have such a historical happening today."

At the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times."

"This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," the Prime Minister added.

With ANI inputs

