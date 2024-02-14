Akshay Kumar arrives at BAPS Hindu Temple in UAE after missing Ram Mandir consecration. Watch

After missing the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya last month, Akshay Kumar arrived at the BAPS Hindu Temple in UAE to attend its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among other Indian celebrities, Grammy Award-winning music composer Shankar Mahadevan is also seen at the event. (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna shows how Akshay Kumar is spending Valentine's Day with someone he loves ‘more than her’) Akshay Kumar is attending BAPS Hindu temple's inauguration in the UAE(AFP)

Akshay arrives at BAPS

In a video posted by the X handle of ANI, Akshay can be seen arriving at the BAPS Hindu Temple in the UAE. He's accompanied by a heavy security cover. He was seen wearing a light kurta for the occasion.

Akshay has been shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan overseas. He even shared a picture of him performing an action stunt with his co-star Tiger Shroff on his Instagram handle, captioning it as “Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day (fist bump emoji)." Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna joked on Instagram Stories that Akshay is spending the special day with someone he loves more than her.

Akshay missed Ram Mandir consecration

Akshay was also shooting for the film in Jordan last month when the consecration of Ram Temple took place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22. However, he shared a video on Instagram, in which he, Tiger, and the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could be seen chanting “Ram!” from the sets in Jordan.

Other celebs at BAPS

Among other celebrities attending the BAPS Hindu Temple's inauguration in the UAE today is Shankar Mahadevan, music composer and singer who recently won a Grammy Award this month as part of his fusion band Shakti. Ahead of the inauguration, Shankar told ANI, "This is an extremely happy moment for India and all Indians all over the world. This is a historic moment in our lives where we are going to witness a Mandir which is so magnificent and spiritual coming on a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our PM Narendra Modi can execute this."

Actor Dilip Joshi also told ANI, "Even after seeing this, it is difficult to believe that such a beautiful BAPS temple has been constructed. I was present here when the foundation stone of this temple was laid by PM Modi. The Ruler of Dubai has a big heart, he gave the land and permission to construct this temple. I pray that the message of harmony is spread across the world from this temple."

