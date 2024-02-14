Twinkle Khanna shows how Akshay Kumar is spending Valentine's Day with someone he loves ‘more than her’

Twinkle Khanna has the most relatable response to Akshay Kumar choosing bromance over romance this Valentine's Day. Akshay is currently away from home as he is filming for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan overseas. He took to his Instagram handle and posted a glimpse of his Valentine's day with co-star Tiger Shroff. Also read: Twinkle Khanna recalls no one in class recognised her during masters in London Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are married for 22 years.

Akshay Kumar on Valentine's Day

He shared photos of himself and Tiger from the sets. In the caption, he added, “Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day.” Replying to him, Twinkle wrote back, “Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me,” followed by an emoji.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar's Valentine's Day post.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay and Tiger were shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Jordan as a part of their international schedule. He had announced after wrapping up the Jordan schedule with an interesting photo.

Akshay, Tiger and other cast members took a dip in the Dead Sea and were seen covered in mud. His post read, "Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!”

Besides Jordan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been shot in several different locations, including Scotland, London, Mumbai, and the UAE. The film will be released on Eid 2024. It is backed by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Sarwar Mohammed. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It marks the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role. Apart from them, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F will be seen in the film in significant roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film Maidaan at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay also has several other films lined up in his pipeline. This includes the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise Housefull, alongside Riteish Deshmukh. He is also a part of Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3. He recently announced the title of his yet another upcoming film, Sarfira. It is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place