Exclusive: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to shoot in Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The world of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be getting an exotic touch of Jordan with the whole team of the Bollywood film, including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, ready to fly out to the foreign location to shoot for three song sequences. Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

“I am very excited about shooting in Jordan. I’ve never been there but I’ve heard it’s a beautiful country,” Kumar says with excitement, adding, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has superb action and requires a certain terrain. Vashu (Vashu Bhagnani) ji and the director, Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar), have chosen Jordan with a lot of thought for this schedule. Earlier we shot in Mumbai, London, Scotland and Abu Dhabi for the film. And Jordan, here we come now”.

According to a source, the songs will be choreographed by Bosco Martis. “The makers are going all out to make the songs a visual spectacle for the audiences to experience on the big screen. They plan to capture different moods and shades of Jordan through the songs. They are taking a crew of 400-500 people, which includes around 200 dancers. So, one can imagine the scale of the songs that they are planning,” adds the insider.

With the move, the film has become one of the very few Bollywood films to be ever shot in Jordan. The shoot will happen between January 19 to February 2.

When we reached out to producer Jackky Bhagnani, he shared the thought behind locking the location.

“As we embark on this cinematic journey, Jordan becomes more than just a backdrop; it becomes a character in our story, contributing its timeless allure to every frame. Jordan not only compliments the magnanimity of the film but also its stellar star cast,” Bhagnani shares, adding, “We hope after the songs come out and the film is released, there will be more shootings there. We hope we can set a trend”.

Ask him if he is going with the team, and Bhagnani quips, “I am not dancing in front of the camera but I am going”.

Going to Jordan to shoot comes as a bold decision on the part of the makers as the country is surrounded by three conflicted zones.

Written and directed by Zafar, the film will release on Eid next year. The action thriller also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. Several portions have been shot in India, England, Scotland, and Abu Dhabi.

Opening up about going to Jordan, Zafar says, “The idea with the film is to do everything which is big and visually very appealing. We have shot the whole film, and just left with the filming of the three songs, which will be shot in Jordan. That’s because the visual scale of the place is very beautiful, and has not been explored widely yet”.

The team will be shooting “across the country, shooting in the desert, by the sea, town, and historic places”. “Every song will come with a different palate. We want to cover the whole brown canvas of desert and blue of the water,” Zafar exclaims.

When it comes to the film, the anticipation among the fans is running high as it unites Kumar and Shroff together. Zafar understands the frenzy.

“It is a big ticket film coming on a big day. It is meant to be witnessed on the big screen. And the most challenging aspect is that it stars true blood action heroes, so the action, and music need to max that hype. All the sequences we have done so far, be it action or dance, have shot on real locations, especially action which has been fully executed by Akshay and Tiger together without the use of too much VFX and body double. That is the edge that the film has. So, we are going all out to make it appealing for the audiences,” Zafar ends.