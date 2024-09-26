Cardi B reacts after Offset accused her of ‘sleeping with someone else while pregnant’: ‘AND DID !’

Cardi B and Offset's on-and-off relationship has taken another explosive turn. Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Offset has publicly accused his estranged wife of cheating on him while she was pregnant. Cardi, not one to shy away from a confrontation, responded to the claims, seemingly confirming them in a subsequent tweet by adding, “AND DID !!!!!!” Cardi B and husband Offset welcome second child, a baby boy, with adorable posts

Offset accuses Cardi B of cheating

Late last night, the Bodak Yellow queen was lighting up Instagram Live for her fans when she was suddenly hit with a message from none other than Offset’s official account. “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” he said per a screenshot from the recording shared on X.

Soon after Cardi unleashed her frustrations, revealing that Offset has been trying to play puppet master with gifts and threats while she’s busy moving on from their relationship. The singer filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper in July, citing multiple reasons for their separation, including his infidelity. Despite rumours of Offset's infidelity, sources close to the couple have denied that this was the primary reason for their divorce. Meanwhile the Money Hitmaker is rumoured to be releasing a new album this year.

Also read: Diddy’s ‘white list’: Beyoncé, J.Lo, Justin Bieber, Usher, and More. What celebs have said about infamous parties?

Cardi B responds to Offsets’ cheating claims

“You want to play those games with me? We’re going to play those games too,” Cardi B blasted her soon-to-be ex-husband during the Instagram Live, highlighting his threats. “Since you wanna f*ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my st. You want to take my s**t because I’m moving on? Move on! Move on… Why can’t you move on?” she continued.

“You know what blows my mind? That a dude thinks he can just buy a girl. I love my stuff, but you can’t buy me anymore, motherf***er. It’s wild that someone thinks that’s enough. It’s definitely not, honey,” the Grammy winner exclaimed. As her tirade continued, Offset couldn't hold back and erupted in the comment section. Without missing a beat, she fired back with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “AND DID !!!!!!”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship

Cardi B and Offset’s love story has been anything but predictable. The duo secretly tied the knot in 2017, well before Offset popped the question onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert, giving fans a proposal worth rapping about and since has remained the talk of the town surrounded by scandals and cheating claims.

Fast forward to Sept. 15, 2020, when Cardi hit "pause" on their marriage, filing for divorce — but their love track wasn’t over. The couple got back together just weeks later claiming they were ‘stronger than ever.’ The pair share three kids including daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a newborn whose name is still a mystery.

Also read: DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev not 'primary aggressor' in domestic violence, breaks silence after arrest

Rumours of cheating have spun both ways, but these two have kept their love on repeat. Cardi, 31, decided to hit "skip" once more in July 2023, filing for divorce again from Offset, 32. Yet, even amid the drama they were spotted together multiple times. Cardi welcomed their third baby — Offset’s sixth — on Sept. 7, right after dropping the mic on her divorce filing.