Cardi B and Offset ring in New Year together at Miami strip club, fans ask ‘did they or didn't they?’

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset were spotted partying together to welcome 2024. Throwing dollar bills like confetti and dancing the night away, the former power couple sent social media into a frenzy as they reunited in a strip club in Miami. Did they rekindle the flame? Or was it just a friendly New Year's Eve fling? Previously, the WAP singer criticized her own fan base for spreading reunion rumors when she was seen celebrating Christmas with Offset and their two children. Cardi B and Offset parted ways after 6 years of marriage amid cheating rumors(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

Also read: Travis Kelce goes fanboy over Taylor Swift's Chiefs jacket: Watch epic Instagram reaction

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Cardi B and Offset spotted enjoying themselves in a strip club

As confetti rained down on Miami, a surprising plot twist unfolded at a local strip club. Videos surfaced of Cardi B and Offset, the duo behind the hit Clout, tossing dollar bills and grooving alongside dancers to welcome the new year.

Also read: Gypsy Rose Blanchard ‘ordered to leave’, will not meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs game post-prison release

The 31-year-old singer looked stunning with her hair done down during the evening. Surrounded by dancers and bubbly, Offset flashed a cool demeanor, casually counting a wad of cash. As per Page Six, The encounter took place after the "WAP" rapper and the Migos emcee gave separate New Year's Eve performances at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

Fans are undoubtedly confused, especially considering Cardi B's explicit warning that she would delete her social media if the rumors persisted. An internet user wrote “Cardi B couldn’t stand all the attention and love Nicki Minaj and her album has been getting so she pulled yet another publicity stunt lying about her and Offset splitting. However, it was a lie the whole time. The desperation is at an ALL-TIME HIGH.”

While the others said, “Cardi B admitted that her and Offset spend quality time together yesterday”, “Do y’all think they will get back together?”, “Cardi B said she is not with Offset and they are currently not a “home”. They are currently giving each other space and potentially working on their marriage through therapy. If it works, great. If it doesn’t then it doesn’t.”

Are Cardi B and Offset separated?

On December 11, Cardi B made it public that from that day onward, she would be embracing her single status as she enters the new year. During her Instagram Live session earlier in December, the Up singer expressed uncertainty about whether her fans had picked up on any hints from her previous live sessions. She said, “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited."

Cardi B and Offset got married in 2017 and are parents to two children – a daughter named Kulture, aged 5, and a son named Wave, aged 2.