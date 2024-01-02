Travis Kelce goes fanboy over Taylor Swift's Chiefs jacket: Watch epic Instagram reaction

NFL star Travis Kelce is melting like a snow cone on New Year over his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, rocking a customized Kansas City Chiefs jacket. The cutest touchdown of the day just landed on Instagram! Not only did the fans adore her stylish attire, but it appears that her beau Kelce is also a fan of the custom fit. That's why he couldn't resist hyping her after the designer, Jeff Hamilton, shared it on social media. Taylor Swift cheers during the first quarter between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce hypes Taylor Swift on social media

Taylor Swift, no stranger to red-and-white this season, took her Chiefs' devotion to a whole new level on Sunday. This Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 34 year old Cruel Summer singer, who was there to support her boyfriend and his team, stunned in a personalized Chiefs bomber jacket by Jeff Hamilton. Kelce, who is a follower of the designer, wasted no time in expressing his admiration by giving a "like" to the post and showered his leading lady with praise, using fire emojis. Then, fans gave his shoutout to Swift over 3,000 likes.

Taking to Instagram Jeff Hamilton dropped a photo of Taylor Swift flaunting the fit and wrote alongside, “Taylor Swift wearing a Jeff Hamilton off white Wool & Leather Kansas City Chiefs jacket for the victory of the @chiefs vs the @bengals today.

Taylor Swift's custom Chiefs Varsity jacket price

The Billboard chart-topper and Grammy winner attended Kelce's game on Monday, donning a personalized Kansas City Chiefs varsity jacket with black leather sleeves valued at $850.

Taylor Swift's varsity jacket from the Chiefs' Christmas Eve game looked a lot like the tight end's, which led to rumors that she borrowed her boyfriend's clothes for the game. However, if looked carefully, Taylor’s version of the custom fitincludes a cursive "Tay-Tay" embroidery next to one of the pockets. Throughout the match, Swift loudly cheered and danced as the Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17 to win the AFC West division. The duo sealed the win and ringed in 2024 with a kiss later.