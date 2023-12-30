Cardi B lashes out at fans amid Offset reunion rumours: 'I am about to unfollow all of you all'

Cardi B is in no mood to entertain any gossip about her personal life. In a new rant on her X account, the rapper called out her fans for speculating whether she got back together with her estranged husband, Offset. She also added that she would even delete her social media accounts for good.(Also read: Cardi B and Offset spotted together in New York City amid split rumours) Cardi B and Offset parted ways after 6 years of marriage amid cheating rumours.

Cardi B lashes out at fans

On Friday, Cardi B took to her X live chatroom and shut down fans in an expletive-filled tirade. She said, “Shut the f–k up! Did I say I was back together with somebody?! Did I said that? The last time I got dragged was with my own f**king fanbase. I don't see no one talking s**t about my own f**king fanbase! Did I say — Did he say it — No! Leave me the f**k alone. I am about to unfollow all of you all because that's all what I see. This s**t is f**king annoying! For three days you all have been doing the same s**t. Did I say I was back together with somebody? Did I said that? No! Don't tell me to calm down."

About Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset announced their split earlier this month, but were spotted hanging out together in New York City last week. They spent Christmas together with their kids. In an Instagram Live, Cardi B said, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music... I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited." A week before, Cardi and Offset had stopped following each other on Instagram.

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017, and have two children together —daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2.

