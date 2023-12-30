Cardi B and Offset spotted together in New York City amid split rumours

The relationship status of Cardi B and Offset remains unclear. Cardi B and Offset parted ways after 6 years of marriage amid cheating rumours(Mark Von Holden / Invision / Associated Press)

The ‘WAP’ rapper, 31, and the ‘Need It’ musician, 32, who announced their split earlier this month, were spotted hanging out together in New York City.

A fan shared an Instagram Story with @sssyxjaaaaas, showing them taking pictures with both Cardi and Offset separately during the same event.

“Luckyyyme,” the fan wrote on the post, which tagged both artists.

Cardi revealed that she was “single for a minute now,” in an Instagram Live video at the beginning of December. She did not mention when she and Offset called it quits, only that she was not in a relationship anymore.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” she said.

Cardi B denied she and Offset are back together

A week before, Cardi and Offset had stopped following each other on Instagram, something that fans quickly noticed.

On Wednesday, Cardi seemed to confirm that she and her ex were still separated when a social media user said they were back together and celebrating Christmas as a couple.

The hip-hop star reacted by liking a Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta clip that said “You just made that up!”

Cardi and Offset tied the knot in 2017, and have two children together —daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2.

However, their relationship has been rocky over the years.

“They’ve broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen,” according to PEOPLE.

The most recent breakup was not without drama

In an Instagram Live video, Cardi accused the Migos rapper of “doing me dirty after so many years.”

“This mo*herf***er really likes to play games with me at my most vulnerable time. When I’m not the most confident,” Cardi said to her followers, in a video captured by The Neighborhood Talk.

“He likes to play games with me because he knows that I’m not an easy girl.”