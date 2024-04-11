Chris Brown seemingly disses Quavo, Migos on new track Freak from 11:11 deluxe album

Chris Brown surprised fans with a deluxe version of his 11:11 album on Thursday, April 11. The album comes with a fresh tracklist that features 13 new tracks, including Freak featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. Just hours after the album's release, Freak started trending on social media, with fans claiming Brown dissed fellow rappers Quavo and Migos. Chris Brown drops the deluxe version of his 11:11 album

The 34-year-old rapper first teased his new album in November last year when he asked his fans on Instagram, “Y'all wanna deluxe?” At the time, Brown suggested that the album would contain 11 new tracks. However, he released the album on Thursday with 13 different songs.

Alongside Freak, the tracklist for the album includes the songs- Bruce Lee, Go Girlfriend, No Interruptions, Run Away (11:11) feat. Bryson Tiller), Delusional, Won't Keep You Waiting feat. Mario, Hmmm ft. Davido, Afterlife, Sex So Good, My Slime, Sweet Lullaby, and Residuals.

Why do fans think Chris Brown dissed Quavo and Migos?

The now-viral track Freak is making rounds on social media, with fans claiming that Brown dissed Quavo and Migos. This comes as the lyrics for the song include the lines, “F**king my old b**ches ain’t gone make us equal / Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuervo / Freak b**ch she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Brown's rift with Migos and Quavo dates back as long as 2017 when the former two rappers allegedly got engaged in a brawl. Some sources claim that Brown and Quavo had a fallout after the latter was romantically linked with the former's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Music truly is a powerful form of self-expression.” Another said, “Chris Brown really dissed quavo & the Migos on his new album 11:11 deluxe.” One more wrote, “Chris diss that man because quavo thinks he’s bigger then Chris brown it’s nothing to do with that toes seller.”