 Chris Brown seemingly disses Quavo, Migos on new track Freak from 11:11 deluxe album - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Chris Brown seemingly disses Quavo, Migos on new track Freak from 11:11 deluxe album

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 11, 2024 08:34 PM IST

The now-viral track Freak is making rounds on social media, with fans claiming that Chris Brown dissed Quavo and Migos

Chris Brown surprised fans with a deluxe version of his 11:11 album on Thursday, April 11. The album comes with a fresh tracklist that features 13 new tracks, including Freak featuring Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas and Tee Grizzley. Just hours after the album's release, Freak started trending on social media, with fans claiming Brown dissed fellow rappers Quavo and Migos.

Chris Brown drops the deluxe version of his 11:11 album
Chris Brown drops the deluxe version of his 11:11 album

Chris Brown unveils deluxe version of 11:11 album

The 34-year-old rapper first teased his new album in November last year when he asked his fans on Instagram, “Y'all wanna deluxe?” At the time, Brown suggested that the album would contain 11 new tracks. However, he released the album on Thursday with 13 different songs.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Alongside Freak, the tracklist for the album includes the songs- Bruce Lee, Go Girlfriend, No Interruptions, Run Away (11:11) feat. Bryson Tiller), Delusional, Won't Keep You Waiting feat. Mario, Hmmm ft. Davido, Afterlife, Sex So Good, My Slime, Sweet Lullaby, and Residuals.

Why do fans think Chris Brown dissed Quavo and Migos?

The now-viral track Freak is making rounds on social media, with fans claiming that Brown dissed Quavo and Migos. This comes as the lyrics for the song include the lines, “F**king my old b**ches ain’t gone make us equal / Sipping that 1942 cause I don’t do no Cuervo / Freak b**ch she like Casamigos, not the Migos.”

Brown's rift with Migos and Quavo dates back as long as 2017 when the former two rappers allegedly got engaged in a brawl. Some sources claim that Brown and Quavo had a fallout after the latter was romantically linked with the former's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Music truly is a powerful form of self-expression.” Another said, “Chris Brown really dissed quavo & the Migos on his new album 11:11 deluxe.” One more wrote, “Chris diss that man because quavo thinks he’s bigger then Chris brown it’s nothing to do with that toes seller.”

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On