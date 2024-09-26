DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev not 'primary aggressor' in domestic violence, breaks silence after arrest

Artem Chigvintsev has spoken out for the first time following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence charges which were later dropped. In a statement, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, expressed relief and gratitude for the outcome, emphasising his commitment to his son Matteo and seeking an equal custody arrangement with his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia. Meanwhile, his attorney claimed that ‘Artem was not the primary aggressor’ and he was only trying to protect himself and his son. Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce from Artem Chigvintsev following his recent arrest on domestic violence charges. (pic- Instagram)

Artem Chigvintsev issues first statement after arrest

While Artem’s wife, Nikki Garcia, has since removed her wedding ring and moved out of their house, the dance choreographer expressed gratitude that the charges have been dropped, asserting that truth always prevails. He emphasised his focus on his 4-year-old son, Matteo, saying, “He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life,” he told PEOPLE.

He continued, “This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed. My focus has always been and will always be our son, Matteo.”

Artem made it clear that his son means the world to him and that he is dedicated to providing the love, support, and care Matteo needs as they move forward. “All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. He then mentioned, “securing an equal custody arrangement,” with his estranged wife, that will help them “move on.”

Artem also shared his heartfelt thanks to his family, friends, and legal team for their unwavering support during this tough and “difficult” time. “I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was. I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be."

Artem ‘not a primary aggressor’

Ilona Antonyan, who's representing Artem, also made a statement to the news outlet, saying that after what happened in Napa Valley, Artem probably just wanted to protect himself and his kid. She called him a loving and attentive dad, pointing out how she sees the situation, and suggesting that Artem was not the primary aggressor during the incident.

She maintains that this belief holds under the family court's standard of proof. “My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident has led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor,” Antonyan said stressing that they are now looking for a 50-50 custody.

“I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court. He was protecting himself and Matteo,” she told PEOPLE.

Artem Chigvintsev cleared of domestic violence charges

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on domestic violence charges in August following a heated argument with his estranged wife, Nikki Garcia. While Chigvintsev was released on bail, Garcia left the scene with their son and later filed for divorce. Although the former WWE alum was not mentioned in the documents, she was mentioned in the 911 call related to the incident, as reported by TMZ. The audio recording indicated that Garcia allegedly threw shoes at Chigvintsev during their argument.

The Napa County District Attorney's office ultimately decided not to press charges against Chigvintsev after a thorough review of the evidence, citing insufficient evidence to support the allegations.