Nikki Garcia’s twin sister Brie urged her to leave DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev: ‘Any violence does not…’

Nikki Garcia’s twin sister, Brie, reportedly urged the former to leave her husband Artem Chigvintsev after his recent arrest on charges of domestic violence. The former WWE wrestler filed for divorce from Chigvintsev after a domestic violence incident for which he was arrested at their Napa Valley home in California. The two share a 4-year-old son, Matteo. Nikki Garcia’s twin sister Brie encouraged her to leave Artem Chigvintsev after the domestic violence incident.(@brie/Instagram)

Nikki Gracia has the support of her twin sister

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “Brie encouraged Nikki to leave the marriage. Any sort of violence does not fly, and they were very worried about Nikki and her son.” The insider also confirmed that Garcia and the Dancing With The Stars pro dancer are “not living under the same roof” as the domestic violence incident left her “scared and rattled.”

The pro dancer was arrested on August 29 but was released on bail a few hours later which cost him $25,000. The source revealed to the media outlet that Chigvintsev “feels unprepared to deal with everything coming his way.”

Previously, the couple’s close friends reported that the incident did not come as a complete shock as their relationship had always been “volatile”. A week after TMZ reported that Garcia was seeking legal advice and attorneys, she filed for divorce on Wednesday.

Gracia and Chigvintsev’s expectations from split

According to the divorce documents, Garcia was asked for sole physical and legal custody of their son with visitation rights for her husband. She also asked for a waiver of spousal support. However, the pro dancer requested joint physical and legal custody of their child in addition to spousal support including legal fees and attorneys, as reported by Page Six. The two got married in August 2022 and the domestic violence incident causing the split occurred just days after they celebrated their second anniversary. They welcomed their son in August 2020.