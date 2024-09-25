DWTS star Artem Chigvintsev exonerated from domestic violence charges after arrest

Nikki Garcia’s estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev has been set free from all charges against him after a “thorough” investigation. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office declared that all allegations against the pro dancer have been dismissed after a “careful evaluation of the evidence presented”. He was accused of domestic violence after an incident occurred at their home in California on August 29 which included Garcia. all charges against Nikki Garcia's estranged husband, Artem Chigvintsev, were dropped after a 'thorough' investigation.(Theartemc/Instagram)

Artem Chigvintsev free of all charges

In a press release, DA Allison Haley stated, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence. We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system.” She added, “If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.” The Dancing With The Stars pro was released from the changes on Tuesday, September 24, as reported by Page Six.

His release was announced a month after the Napa Valley police arrested him for allegedly attacking her wife at their home in California. The police witnessed injuries on the victim who requested “total confidentiality” which led to Chigvintsev’s immediate arrest. While the victim remains unknown, it was reported that Garcia and a 4-year-old child likely to be their son Matteo were also present at the scene. He was released on bail of $25,000, a few hours after the arrest.

Nikki Garcia filed for divorce

Following the incident, the WWE star started her search for a divorce lawyer a day after her husband’s arrest. She filed for a divorce on September 11 and asked for full legal and physical custody of their son which limited allowance for Chigvintsev to meet him. He also filed a countersuit asking a joint custody and spousal including his legal fee and attorney fees from Garcia.

The incident occurred a few days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple first met on the set of DWTS Season 28 in 2019.