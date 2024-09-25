Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Beverly Hills mansion sale hits another snag amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hit another stop in their long struggle to sell their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion amid divorce. A couple agreed to buy their huge mansion, however, they have pulled out of the deal due to a death in their family, as reported by TMZ. They were going to buy the house for $64 million against the original price proposed by Lopez and Affleck for their home. The couple from New Jersey is still interested in buying the mansion, despite the recent tragedy in their family. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit another setback while selling their Beverly Hills mansion. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Sean Diddy's ex-bodyguard makes shocking revelations about ‘freak off’ sessions: ‘This is all bigger than…’

J.Lo and Affleck stuck with their Beverly Hills mansion

The Hollywood couple agreed to sell the house for $64 million while they bought it for $60 million in all cash. While the selling price is more than what they bought it for, it is $4 million short of what they proposed. Affleck and J.Lo will be selling the house in red with all the additional expenses, including the escalating $5.25% mansion tax, fees of the realtor and the millions they shelled out for the renovation of their previous home, as reported by Six Page.

The Gigli co-stars first listed out their Beverly Hills mansion in July and tried to sell it off quietly amid rumours of their split.

The huge mansion includes a 5,000-acre guesthouse, a caretaker house, a guardhouse with two bedrooms and a huge 12-car garage which can accommodate 80 vehicles. It is also well-equipped with a gym, a boxing ring, basketball and pickleball courts and a sports lounge.

A source revealed to People, earlier in September, that Lopez never really liked the mansion and that it was the Batman actor’s idea but a “major compromise” on her part. They said, “She agreed to it because of its spacious layout, accommodating both their families, a gym and a pickleball court, office space, plus it has two private entrances.”

Also Read: Margot Robbie to star alongside Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film adaptation

J.Lo and Affleck's current residence

The former Hollywood couple moved out of the house over the summer to be close to their children. They spent the season apart from each other before J. Lo filed for divorce in August. Meanwhile, Affleck bought a bachelor pad for himself a $20.5 million mansion in Pacific Palisades in July. Lopez is still on a hunt for a new place to call home after she sold her New York apartment. She was last seen surveying a $22 million bachelor pad in Beverly Hills last month.