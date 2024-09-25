Margot Robbie to star alongside Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights film adaptation

Margot Robbie has landed a role in Saltburn director Emerald Fennell's upcoming film adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic, Wuthering Heights. The 34-year-old Australian actress is set to star alongside Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi in the gothic romance tragedy. Fennell's feature film will be produced by LuckyChap, making it her third collaboration with the British-American production company. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in Emerald Fennell's upcoming film adaptation of Wuthering Heights

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights film adaptation to star Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi

The film, which is based on the famous 1847 novel, is currently in the pre-production stage. While a release date is yet to be set, the movie, which will be written, directed, and produced by Fennell, is gearing up for a shoot in the UK in 2025. Robbie and Elordi are set to play the “toxic” couple, Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. Rest of the details, including plot and storyline are currently kept under wraps.

Critics slam Robbie and Elordi's casting in Fennell's Wuthering Heights adaptation

While the duo may be recognised as two of the hottest stars in the industry, their casting for Fennell's film did not sit well with film and book critics. Collider critic and editor Maggie Boccella slammed the 38-year-old filmmaker for not caring about the novel's themes. “She just wants to make a tortured lovers drama with a name that’ll put butts in seats. As though her last two movies didn’t make that shallowness obvious already,” Boccella said, according to BBC.

Others pointed out that Catherine, who will be played by Robbie, is a teenager in the novel, while Heathcliff is described as “dark-skinned,” as opposed to Elordi. “White Heathcliff and 34-year-old Cathy, and they both look like they belong on Instagram. I'm obsessed,” wrote TV and film critic Gavia Baker-Whitelaw, adding in a derogatory sense, “Emerald Fennell does it again.” Meanwhile, Independent's film critic Clarisse Loughrey remarked, “Did anyone actually read the book before deciding this?”