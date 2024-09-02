Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid kiss during Italian trip with Margot Robbie, Benedict Cumberbatch

Bradley and Gigi share a kiss

The report added that on Saturday the couple enjoyed a yacht trip together, and were also accompanied with their friends Benedict Cumberbatch, Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerly.

In one of the pictures, Bradley wrapped his arm around Gigi and embraced her. They shared a kiss and went on to embrace each other. Bradley's 6-year-old daughter Lea was also spotted sticking close to him, and sharing a laugh together.

Meanwhile, a pregnant Margot Robbie put her baby bump on full display. She wore a black bikini, and was seen lounging on the deck with husband Tom Ackerley. Benedict Cumberbatch was seen sitting beside them in blue swim trunks. Later, the whole group were seen coming down the yacht, as they put on life jackets. Bradley was seen enjoying a canoe ride.

More details

A few days ago Bradley was seen with Lea, and his mother, Gloria Campano as they prepared to leave for the family trip to Italy. Gigi was seen providing a helping hand to Lea as she got down from a black SUV. Film producer Brian Grazer was also seen with them. Bradley and Gigi appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted with each other.

Earlier in May, both Bradley and Gigi had attended Taylor Swift's concert cheering from a nearby VIP booth as part of the singer's European tour schedule in Paris. Both are yet to make their relationship red carpet official.