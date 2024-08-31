Gigi Hadid goes on vacation with Bradley Cooper and his daughter during family trip to Sardinia

Bradley and Gigi enjoy family vacation together

The report added that the couple flew to Sardinia, Italy, on their private jet. They were accompanied with the actor's 6-year-old daughter and his mother, Gloria Campano. Gigi was seen providing a helping hand to Lea as she got down from a black SUV. Gigi then held on to Bradley's arm as they walked ahead.

Then, the party of four hopped on to their private boat. Film producer Brian Grazer was also seen with them. Several pictures on the boat showed Gigi with her arm around Cooper’s waist. He also helped to get her belongings on to the boat. The two appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted with each other.

For the occasion, Gigi opted for a short-sleeve white T-shirt and faded jeans. Bradley wore a tight black T-shirt and joggers.

More details

Last week, Bradley was on dad duty at Taylor Swift’s star-studded pool party which was held on her Rhode Island mansion. He was seen with Lea at the balcony of Taylor's mansion.

Earlier in May, both Bradley and Gigi had attended Taylor's concert cheering from a nearby VIP booth as part of the singer's European tour schedule in Paris. Both are yet to make their relationship red carpet official.

On the work front, Bradley was last seen in the biographical drama Maestro, which he directed and starred in. He will be seen next as an actor and director in Is This Thing On? co-starring Will Arnett.