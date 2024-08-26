Bradley Cooper attends Taylor Swift's Rhode Island bash with daughter Lea. See pics from party

Bradley attends Taylor's bash

The report added that Bradley and Lea were spotted standing on the balcony of Taylor's vacation home. In the pictures, Bradley looked at Lea, who had her hands reaching up to her dad’s chest. For the occasion, the Maestro star chose a short-sleeved black shirt.

Bradley was among the many stars who were in attendance at Taylor's bash, which included her boyfriend Travis Kelce, besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes, and Travis' brother, Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce.

More details

Bradley and Taylor came in touch and became friends through his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid. It remains unclear whether Gigi was present in the same bash too. Bradley shares Lea with ex-wife Irina Shayk.

Earlier in May, both Bradley and Gigi had attended Taylor's concert cheering from a nearby VIP booth as part of the singer's European tour schedule in Paris. Both Bradley and Gigi also went on a double date with Taylor and Travis a month later in April. Hadid and Cooper are yet to make their relationship red carpet official.

On the work front, Bradley was last seen in the biographical drama Maestro, which he directed and starred in. It also starred Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer. It garnered him Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, but eventually he lost in the category to Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer. He will be seen next as an actor and director in Is This Thing On? co-starring Will Arnett.