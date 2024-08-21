Travis Kelce confirmed to join Happy Gilmore 2, Adam Sandler gushes: ‘He’s a Stud and He’s So…’

The wait is over, Happy Gilmore fans! One of the most anticipated sequels in cinematic history is finally happening. Adam Sandler's iconic character is returning to the golf course, and this time, he's facing a powerful opponent in NFL superstar Travis Kelce. Production of Happy Gilmore 2 begins soon with Travis Kelce joining Adam Sandler, fans eagerly await plot details.

The Kansas City Chiefs player is set to make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, a role confirmed by none other than Sandler himself, who couldn’t stop gushing over how charismatic and funny the star tight end is. This comes after Kelce publicly expressed his desire to be part of the sequel.

Travis Kelce to make cameo appearance in Happy Gilmore 2

Kelce, who’s been scoring big both on and off the field since he started dating pop sensation Taylor Swift last summer, is making quite the splash in Hollywood. "We’ve got something sweet lined up for Travis," the comedian hinted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, teasing Kelce’s role in the Netflix film.

The 57-year-old couldn’t stop praising the athlete, highlighting not only his humour but also his big, charismatic presence. Beyond his football career, Kelce is also an avid golfer. Well, we've all seen how entertaining Kelce can be, especially on his New Heights podcast with his brother, retired NFL great Jason Kelce. It was on that very podcast where he first expressed his desire to be part of Happy Gilmore 2, and now that wish is coming true.

“He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny,” Sandler added.

When Kelce wished to be part of Happy Gilmore 2

Back in May, the 34-year-old expressed his eagerness to land a role in Sandler's long-awaited Happy Gilmore sequel, saying he'd "do anything" for the chance. Travis, a self-proclaimed "huge fan of the Sandman," shared that he would jump at the opportunity to star alongside Sandler, though he jokingly referred to the idea as just “a conspiracy theory.”

“I didn’t even know there was a job opening on Happy Gilmore 2. I’ll be a f–king extra… anything to get around Happy Gilmore, an Adam Sandler film or set — count me in,” Kelce said at the time.

Happy Gilmore season 2 release date update

The casting call for the film was held in New Jersey earlier that day, and production is expected to begin in the coming weeks. While the plot details of how Gilmore's golf career will be revived remain uncertain, one thing is clear: fans of the original Happy Gilmore film were ecstatic when Netflix announced a sequel in May 2024. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

In addition to his role in Happy Gilmore 2, Kelce will also be making his acting debut in the upcoming Ryan Murphy horror series Grotesquerie. He's also set to star in the big-screen cop comedy Loose Cannons as per Rolling Stone.