Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 potentially in the running as a Netflix project

Happy Gilmore actor Christopher McDonald had some tea to dish when he hopped on for an interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan. According to the 1996 sports comedy flick's cast member, Adam Sandler is cooking a sequel to the classic nearly 30 years down the line. And the best bit? The first draft of Happy Gilmore 2 is reportedly ready to go! Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald in the 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore.

“McDonald, you're gonna love this,” the 69-year-old actor conveyed what Sandler had said to him before showing him the first draft of the said sequel when they met up about two weeks ago. Although he wanted the listeners to take it all with a grain of salt because he didn't want to be branded a liar, McDonald was positive that the movie 30 years in the making was finally happening. “Fans demand it, dammit!” exclaimed the Shooter McGavin actor. (Deadline)

What we know about Happy Gilmore 2 so far

Media sources claim that the project has been attached to Netflix since Sandler and his production company, Happy Madison Productions, already have a long deal sealed with the streamer. The OTT giant has yet to confirm the speculations.

About the Happy Gilmore movie

The 1996 has gained a cult following over the years, becoming one of Sandler's most iconic films. His production company's name was coined as a portmanteau for Happy Gilmore and his other film, Billy Madison.

Starring Christopher McDonald as the infamous Shooter McGavin, a golf star full of himself, the movie also features Modern Family's Julie Bown, the late Carl Weathers, Frances Bay, and the late Bob Park's cameo. The Universal Pictures feature, directed by Dennis Dugan, revolves around the titular wannabe hockey player with a flaming temper. On discovering his latent natural talent for golf, Gilmore joins the PGA Tour to help save his grandmother's house, as she's threatened with eviction. Happy's unconventional play becomes the talk of the town, but for all the wrong reasons among the officials. Arrogant star golfer McGavin, who views him as a threat to his stardom, takes charge as the antagonist.