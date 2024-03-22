Did Jack Black just greenlight School of Rock 2? He even has a name for the sequel

In the name of rock, Jack Black is “ready” to revisit the musical comedy mayhem cooked in the 2003 hilariously gleeful flick. The School of Rock may as well be in session because the cat-fishing Mr Schneebly would love to rock and roll again. While his Primetime Emmy winning-pal and screenwriter Mike White, AKA the actual Ned Schneebly, is away wallowing in The White Lotus stardom, the Tenacious D rockstar has already suggested a killer title for the potential sequel. Jack Black is "ready" for a School of Rock sequel as long as Mike White, who wrote the first film, frees up his White Lotus schedule and resumes penmanship.

Though illustriously famed for his animated ‘skadoosh’-tastic Dragon Warrior character among the young demographic, millennials and zillennials alike have been holding on to the hopes of his Dewey Finn avatar kicking into action again. Two decades in, the beloved iconic hit's cult following is still desperately waiting for a sequel that never happened. However, Jack's latest talk with JOE has revived the unrealised dream and even kicked things up a notch.

Jack Black: School of Rock 2

“I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo,” remarked Black, confirming that he is “ready” for the second outing. In the same breath, he hailed Mike White, who wrote the first one, a “genius.” Jack is well aware of the exceptional creative's “real busy” schedule with White Lotus, but he hopes this ship will launch only with him aboard. “We'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle,” asserted the Kung Fu Panda star.

Interstingly, Black's suggested School of Rock sequel title, Electric Boogaloo, also serves as the identifying label for the 1984 American dance musical Breakin' 2. It, too, rose to the status of a cult classic, further evolving into a meme, but only after it was submerged under heavily negative critic reviews. The term sarcastically got synonymously affixed to the vision of a rotten sequel. So, Black bumping up a title like that is possibly hoping to one-up the pre-existing derision and turn it on its head.

A myriad of rumours about School of Rock 2 being in the works have surfaced over the years. However, those swirling talks have barely come to fruition. With Dewey Finn himself giving the sequel a thumbs-up two decades after the blockbuster created magic on the big screen and left us with tons of lessons while rocking hard along the way, it's safe to claim that we're back in our School of Rock dreams. After all, who wouldn't want the professor who “liberated” us with music and taught us body positivity (“Once I get up onstage, start doing my thing, people worship me! Because I'm sexy and chubby, man") back in session?